





Not everything broken

need be fixed.

Even the loveliest cup,

the one that seemed perfection,

the one that fit

just right in the hand

and held the favorite wine,

even that cup is only a cup,

and, being fashioned

out of breakable clay,

it was, we could say,

made to be broken.

The fact it was fragile

was always a part of its value.

In shattered fragments,

the cup is no less

treasured—perhaps

even more treasured now

that its wholeness

isn’t taken for granted.

There are some who

would throw the pieces away.

There are some who

would meet them with

glue or even with gold

in an effort to repair.

But there are some

who will cherish what is broken,

hold it even more tenderly now,

trusting its use—

though different—

is no less valuable.

Trusting a fragment

is sometimes more than enough.

Trusting in every end

is a beginning,

and we might now

sip our wine

straight from the source.







