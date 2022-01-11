Finn dancing, April 2021







Like this lily on the table

giving its everything to the world,

that’s the way I see your life.

For seventeen years, I watched you

open and open and open—

watched you hurl your body

off cliffs on skis. Watched you leap

on the stage more gazelle

than boy. Heard you weep

when your friends broke your heart.

Full on, my love, that’s how you lived,

the way so few others dare.

I saw you fail and try and fail and try

and fail and try again—every morning,

your petals outspread as you learned

how to be in this world, this world

that does its best to close us down.

You were the perfume of the wide open lily—

in every room you entered,

even when you were quiet,

everyone knew you were there.

Your presence. Your presence.

I honor the way you lived,

splaying wide, then wider,

your heart on full display until

you could no longer live this way.

I want to give myself

to this opening, though it hurts,

though I am left with the absence

of your bloom. I want to honor

the way you charged every room

of my heart with the beauty,

the pain of your being.

I want to open

to the every memory of you—

to the memories where you shine,

to the memories where you

say goodbye to this world,

this world that asks for everything—

though the opening makes me weep,

though the opening asks me,

oh please, god, oh please, no,

not this,

the opening asks me for everything.