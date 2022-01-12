





I want to wake with no sense of what a minute is—

no watch on my hand, no dial on the wall,

no method to measure this life into units of should.

I want to lean into the spell of sunlight like orchids on the sill.

I want to be a question only the moment can answer,

want bergamot to tell me it’s time for tea.

And if there is a pressing yes, then let it find me.

Let me feel into the field of my upper back—

how spacious it becomes when I act with integrity.

Let me be rhythm of shadow and birdsong

let me be rising wind. Let me be time itself,

not the arrow of time, but the infinite sea

and the sand that slips and the silence that swells

in the absence of tick tick tick. I want to wake

to no hands but yours and mine. To be born into the day.

No was. No will. No once. No when.

No deadline. No finish line. No wrong date. No too late.

No too late. Not even a little too late. It would never be too late.

