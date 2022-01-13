





O body, cracked bell

that still sings when struck,

O leaky cup,

O broken stem,

I love you, body,

your crooked path,

your crumbling walls,

your faulty math.

I love the way

you stopped believing

you could ever

hold it all,

how you began

to let yourself

become the one

that’s being held.

I love the graffiti

on your inner halls—

scrawled names of all

who shaped you.

O body, my wreck,

my holey glove,

my street worn sole,

my crumpled page,

forgive me for years

of trying to fix you,

for believing the fable

of whole,

you, my perfect

splattered heart,

my stuttered hymn,

my sacred

begging bowl.



Like this: Like Loading...