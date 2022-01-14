





Again, the heart

is a too-tender thing—

its wild ache spreads

through the tinder

of the chest

until all is ravaged

and all is singed

and red is too red

and raw is too raw

and each feral beat is

a bell clanging run,

but there’s nowhere

to run to,

and love is too

goddamn alive

and each pulse

spills more

kerosene





it is a long time

before I feel

the stars

reach down

to hold me.





Like this: Like Loading...