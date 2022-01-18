

Sometimes, when I fear

the small light I bring

isn’t big enough or bright

enough, I think of that night

on the beach years ago

when every step I took

in the cool wet sand turned

a glowing, iridescent blue—

and the waves themselves

were a flashing greenish hue—

imagine we could do

what 7.9 billion

one-celled can plankton do—

can shine when it’s dark,

can shine when agitated,

can shine with our own

inner light and trust when we all

bring the tiny light we have,

it’s enough to illumine the next step

in the long stretch of night.









