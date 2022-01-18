Sometimes, when I fear
the small light I bring
isn’t big enough or bright
enough, I think of that night
on the beach years ago
when every step I took
in the cool wet sand turned
a glowing, iridescent blue—
and the waves themselves
were a flashing greenish hue—
imagine we could do
what 7.9 billion
one-celled can plankton do—
can shine when it’s dark,
can shine when agitated,
can shine with our own
inner light and trust when we all
bring the tiny light we have,
it’s enough to illumine the next step
in the long stretch of night.
Bioluminescence
January 18, 2022 by Rosemerry
The others around us trustworthily light the way. And not light enough to see the whole path, just the next step. We the way ahead in the long stretch of night, one step at at time.
And time comes, again, when we help light the way for each of them.
May it forever and always be so.
I have been thinking about my small light lately, always wondering how/if it matters. This poem is a lovely way of looking at it. Another one I will print and try to keep in front of me. I may have to paper a wall with them soon! Thank you for sharing your light, which shines brighter and farther than you might believe.
You do shine so brightly, Rosemerry!
Rosemerry, you are absolutely lighting the way for others – iridescent blue flashes highlighting, showing me that I’m one among many. [Especially cherished in your grief poetry.]