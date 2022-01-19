





How are you?

she asks walking by

as I sit on my bumper

and unlace my ski boots.

And I say, The track is amazing today,

and it’s true, the snow is hard and fast

and my lungs are still burning

from pushing myself

in the cold winter air.

What I mean is, I miss

my son every minute,

and my heart feels like

a skinned rabbit still alive.

She says, What length are your skis?

I know what she means is,

Oh friend, I have felt that way, too.

And I tell her one ninety,

and we talk about how much

has changed over the years—

like ski lengths, like skins versus scales.

What I mean:

Like the way a person is here

and then they are not.

Like the way I once

could hold him.

Like the way he could once hold me.



