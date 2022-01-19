





Not the butcher knife and not the axe—

those instruments that whack and slash.

Oh life, give me the paring knife that fits easily

in the hand. I am wounded from the larger blades,

scarred by all they’ve cut away. Am I the wielder

of the knife? Or the one that’s being carved?

If I had my way, I’d shape my days with purpose

and precision—cut away what’s rotten,

peel and trim what doesn’t serve and still

preserve the whole. I want to be dexterous,

agile, deft. I want to be careful with what is left.

And what is left—it’s become more precious

knowing how quickly it might be sliced away.

Oh, let’s be real. If it were my hand,

I’d be hard pressed to use a blade at all,

no matter how slim, no matter how small.

For each time it moves, I hear the blade sing,

when this work is done, you’ll lose everything.

And it catches the light as it shaves and pares.

And less is here. And less is here.











