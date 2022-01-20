





There were nights when my son

would come to me late, like midnight,

and say, Mom, come on, let’s go drive.

And though I was tired, and though I knew

the canyon roads would make my stomach turn,

I’d say yes, because I was glad he’d ask,

and we’d get in the Ford and I’d feel the thrill

as it flooded him each time he’d sit at the wheel.

The night was our cathedral.

And we’d talk, or we wouldn’t, and he’d drive

us up to the top of the Dallas Divide.

I’d feel like heaving my guts every time. But damn,

how I loved those nights. The hymn of the wheels.

His smile. His laugh. The quiet canticle of breath.

No matter what choices came later,

I have those times he steered toward joy,

Those nights when we were so alive

and we’d drive, just drive.

