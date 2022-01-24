







Driving over McClure Pass,

stunned by the pink sunrise

draping the snowy West Elks,

I remember dozens of times

we drove this route and love,

it makes me miss you. The way

car washes make me miss you.

The way pumpkin spice lattes

and green tractors make me

miss you. The way breathing

and walking down the street

make me miss you. And I think

of how much it hurts every

minute you aren’t here.

I think of the tears, the fits,

the fights, the long nights,

the whispers, the tenderness,

and my love, I would,

I would do it all again.





Like this: Like Loading...