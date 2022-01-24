





A soft poached egg

and a slice of pumpernickel toast,

a cup of English Breakfast

and my oldest friend and I

sitting at the round table a sunlit room

laughing and talking—

there are moments so ordinary

as to be perfect—moments

we feel so completely ourselves

we don’t try to hold on to the minutes.

Such moments don’t try

to put themselves in a picture frame,

don’t pretend to be necessary or grand.

They ask us for nothing except

that we spend them like change,

as if we had a lifetime supply.

Like this: Like Loading...