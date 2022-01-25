



with a line from Charles Simic, “The Prodigal”





Glade of light on the empty stage.

She steps into it, eyes blinded.

Someone in the audience

clears a throat. Someone

scuffs a sole. Many invisible

someones make no sound at all.

She has faith they are there.

She is holding a stack of papers.

Her chest contracts, rises.

So much that happens goes unseen,

a secret cinema.

She opens her mouth

and the words fall out like leaves

releasing themselves from a tree.

With each sentence she is more bare

until only her trunk remains.

She is an aspen arriving in January,

skeleton exposed.

What no one can see

are the roots. What no one can see

is she is standing on trust.

It has taken her fifty-two years

of bursting into color and

wildly waving her branches

to finally learn how

to stand still.

The other trees stand with her,

and though it is winter,

their roots grow wider, deeper.

