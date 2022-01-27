Apology





I wanted to shine a bare bulb

on that moment when I thought

I was right and you were wrong.

I wanted brash. Wanted glaring.

Wanted blatant, flagrant proof.

Now, in this moment of darkness,

I don’t care about right or wrong.

Don’t care about fault or blame.

I long to bring you starlight,

candlelight, firefly light—

the kind of glow that touches

everything with tenderness—

even our most prickly parts.

And whatever light lives inside us—

the light we house but do not own—

I want to discover that now

so in this darkest moment

we might find each other,

might find, even, ourselves.

