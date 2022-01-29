





He pointed at the grass

beneath the cottonwood tree

and said “dado.”

Shadow? I asked.

Not ball, not mama,

not cat, not dad.

Shadow.

Already at one,

he was aware of both

what is and what isn’t here—

how sometimes the light

is intercepted.

After Finn died, I dreamt

a young boy taught me

how I could help my son’s

transformation by

guiding his energy

through the shadow

of a total eclipse,

a golden corona flaming

about the circumference.

All night, certain I was awake,

I pulled luminous swirls

through the dark center, and

Finn’s energy disappeared

into the heart of the shadow,

into the light beyond.

A shadow is nothing,

of course, which is to say

it is also everything. The way

my life is now steeped

in the shadow of his life,

the way the shape of him

follows me everywhere I go.

Like this: Like Loading...