





Though grief prefers a solemn shuffle

and mirth prefers to shimmy and skip,

they often come together

on the dance floor of the heart.

They’re not picky about the music.

Really, all they want from me

is a dance hall spacious enough

where there’s room for them both

at the same time—

a place where mirth can whirl

and grief can shamble.

When I’m small,

they push against the inner walls

and kick me in the ribs,

and they dance, and they dance.

I feel every step.

Is it true I can hold it all?

And I am what is still

as grief lumbers and mirth leaps.

And I am what is still here

long after the dancers leave.





