





Barely a waning crescent,

the moon still shares enough light

to travel over two-hundred thousand miles

in less than two seconds.

It shines through the bedroom window,

its glow an ephemeral silver quilt.

It takes only the slenderest curve

to remind me the shape

of the whole. It takes only the barest

suggestion to know the enormity

of what is missing. Thank you

for these small proofs.

It takes so little momentum

to swing the pendulum

toward trust.

