





Healing comes less like a falcon

with mighty wings,

and more like an earthworm

that slowly, slowly moves

beneath it all, tightening up,

then stretching out, tightening up

and stretching out, a simple

two-part rhythm. Some days,

that is all the body can do.

Contract. Expand. Contract. Expand.

In the meantime, through this

artless act, what is dense

becomes porous.

In the meantime, what is stuck

and clotted gets moved around.

What is dead passes through,

is processed by the grit inside.

There are tunnels now in the soil of me,

thin channels of recovery—

a blessed loosening,

a gradual renewal. It’s unhurried, but

I feel the air, the rain,

the life coming in.

Like this: Like Loading...