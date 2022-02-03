





The lake is a good example, perhaps.

Though invasive plants grow

along the shore, though

it is adorned with new piers,

though boats float upon it

and fish swim in it,

the lake is not any of these things.

Whatever is lake is still lake.

Even if you pour dye into it

and it changes color.

Even if weeds grow from the bottom

or algae blooms on the top.

And though we might call it

by different names, those names

are just strings of syllables.

The lake is still the lake.

The self is like a lake.

Though we try to label it

baker or banker or mother or cop,

should any of these labels change

the self is still the self.

Though it wears brown boots

or flip flops or goes barefoot.

Though the hair grows long

or the nails are short.

Whether its days seem perfect

or full of mistakes.

The self is the self, unperturbable.

Like a lake.







