





We used to play with the scum

in the river’s slack water for hours—

sat there with our sticks pulling up

thick green layers from the water,

flinging it against the rocks where it stuck.

A simple game, perfect for a four-year-old boy

and his mother. Scoop and thwack,

scoop and thwack. Joy in the act.

Not once did I consider

the resilience of algae. How it floats free.

Not once did I admire how, despite its lack

of roots or stems or leaves, it still harvests sunlight,

still brings green and oxygen to the world.

Now, feeling rootless, feeling stemless, feeling bare,

I think of that algae, how it thrives.

