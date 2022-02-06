





Each time I go out now, I wear my son’s coat,

sleeves too long, the whole coat too big,

and I remember how the thin blue down

hung from his slender frame, too,

remember how he wore it to school,

when we skied, when we shoveled the drive,

when we skated on the pond.

To wear his coat is to remember he is gone.

To wear his coat is to remember he is here,

here in the way I carry him with me

everywhere I go—not in the coat,

but here in the fibers of my heart

where every conversation we ever had is woven.

Where every memory—even the times

when he said he hated me, even the times

when he pushed against rules, even

the time he told his sister about Santa—

every memory is threaded into my blood.

I know now what it is to meet the cold

without a coat. With my whole body,

I know what it is to meet the night.

To wear his coat is to feel him close.

To wear his coat is to feel how there is

another coat I wear on the inside: A coat I couldn’t

take off if I tried. A coat no one else can see.

A coat of love that fits

as if it were made for me.







