





You are not a pangolin, and yet

here you are, curled in a ball on the couch,

as if tucking into yourself will help keep you safe.

Maybe you wish you had thick scales to protect you,

scales overlapping like artichoke leaves,

scales to shield you from sharp claws or teeth—

but sweet scared self, scales could never save you.

What you’re hiding from is your own raging heart,

feral with loss, savage with pain. Curling in won’t

lock the pain out. And is that what you would want?

It’s so human to wish it didn’t have to hurt.

So animal to want to defend against pain.

So of course, you find yourself in a ball.

Sometimes grief feels like an attack.

But even the pangolin doesn’t stay curled up forever.

And the heart, oh good self, the heart

was made to be vulnerable.

