





It’s not that the northern flicker

is trying to harm the tree—

though it’s drilled hundreds of holes

and the trunk appears to have been hit

with hundreds of bullets

aimed in straight horizontal lines.

The holes are a sign that already

the tree was in distress. It is dying.

Its needles turning to rust.

I notice how I might like to blame

the bird. The bird is not to blame.

I might like to blame the bugs—

but they are doing their invertebrate

work, doing what larvae do.

Is their life a problem? Is my life

a problem? What else might I learn

from this dying tree?

This feasting bird? This grieving me?

