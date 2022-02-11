



Hello! Shhhhhh …



We’re whispering a quiet hello to you, Secret Agents, It’s that time again.



Are you excited? We are!



Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Sherry Richert Belul invite you to participate in an oh-so-important mission on Monday February 14th, and we hope you’ll don your agent’s badge and join us. In case you are brand new to our circle, we’re a group of people who aim to spread surreptitious joy and kindness in playful and unexpected ways. One of the twists of what we do is that our missions are always based on one of Rosemerry’s poems. AND, even those these are secret missions, we do spill the (happy) beans together in our Facebook Group after the operation is complete!



💥💓💥



Valentine’s Day is one of the Hallmark holidays that can joyful and romantic, for sure. AND, it can be a hard day for people who are grieving, ill, lonely, or lost. It can be any of those things and anything in between. Rosemerry and Sherry would like to invite you to a mission in which we get to find creative (and stealthy) ways to express love — perhaps in some unexpected places. 💥💓💥 Let’s Reinvent the Valentine! Here’s how it works: Rosemerry shares a poem and Sherry offers a simple, easy-to-execute, hopefully-enjoyable prompt to send you out into the day with purpose and love — and a bit of creativity, too.



There are two ways to participate in our February 14th Mission:

1. Join Live when we announce the mission! Join a live Zoom call with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Sherry on Monday morning, 2/14/22, from 8:30- 9:30am PST (9:30-10:30am MST, 10:30-11:30am CST, and 11:30-12:30pm EST) and we’ll not only share a poem and announce the mission, but we will also have some time to connect and share ideas. (Think of it like a Secret Agent Social Club!) Please join us live if you can; we’d love to see your beautiful Secret Agent faces and feel your stealthy, loving, ninja awesome agent energy while we are on live. (Or, if you prefer to join audio-only or lurking-only, those are just fine, too!) Scroll down; Zoom details are below our signature. Copy these links into your calendar now!



2. Join via Replay! We will post the prompt in our Secret Agents Facebook Group. You can participate anytime on Monday. No matter which way you participate, you’ll report back in our Facebook Group at the end of the day to let us know how your mission went. You matter! Your participation is important to us! We LOVE your stories of missions-accomplished. We love the good news feel of your reports. No matter which way you choose to participate, we love you and honor you!



Gratefully your Spymasters, Rosemerry and Sherry



🔎 PS: If you have friends whom you think would enjoy these kinds of missions, or if you are not yet signed up to be a secret agent, sign up to receive the link to the zoom here: https://simplycelebrate.net/secret-agents-of-change. The more the merrier! We will notify everyone via email when the next Operation launches! Also, join our Facebook group to report back on Monday’s mission! 💕 Stay connected! 💕



If you would like to know more about Sherry, her book Say It Now, and her coaching business, Simply Celebrate, please click here: https://simplycelebrate.net/



And if you would like to know more about Rosemerry, her books, her daily poems and her creative consulting practice, please click here: https://www.wordwoman.com/ Please know that your information is safe with us. Rosemerry and Sherry would never give or sell your private information to anyone! You’re a spy, after all! Gotta keep your identity absolutely secret!



—Sherry Richert Belul + Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer