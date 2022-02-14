Neuroendocrine Prophesy





The pineal gland walks down the street.

No one notices it, of course—

so few have any idea what it is.

Not to mention it’s the size of a pea.

Though a mouth sees it

and whispers to an ear,

“I heard she secretes melatonin.”

The ear titters, as if it’s a joke.

It’s no joke. The pineal gland

ignores their chatter. Because it’s true.

And it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“Hey, PG, don’t worry about them,”

says the open yawn walking by.

“You’re amazing. I should know.”

The pineal gland nods and sighs.

“I feel so misunderstood,”

The yawn grows wider.

“It’s no small thing what you do—

to let in light and darkness.”

The pineal gland gives a shrug.

“In fact,” says the yawn,

“thank you for letting it all in.

That’s the only way

this world will wake up.”

*

(um, yeah, I know i just totally geeked out, but hey …)