

I always come back.

Not out of spite. Not

to annoy you. I settle

here in your home

because I am you.

I am your sloughed off skin.

I’m your hair. I’m your cells.

I’m fibers from your clothes

mixed with bits of dead bugs

and soil and pollen and plastic.

I am the memory

of everywhere you’ve been

and I am the memory

of what you do

and I come from places

you’ll never go.

I can shine, too—

sometimes when the light is right

you see me glitter in the room

and curse me.

But child of the cosmos,

I am here to help you remember

where you came from.

And child of earth,

I am here to help you see

you are one with everything.

I am here to remind you

where you go from here.

