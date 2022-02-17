On the Coals of Grief





It’s not that the bare feet

wanted to walk on coals.

They didn’t. They wanted

to walk on a beach

where the clear water

would rush up

and cool them

whenever the ground

got too hot.

The bare feet feel heavy.

They want to sink

into the sand

and stay there.

But coals it is.

No use asking why.

The question is

how to walk the walk

they’ve been given,

because today,

getting stuck hurts.

It’s all up to you.

the coals seem to say.

Be light, go light.

If you sink in here

you will burn.

Like this: Like Loading...