you meet this grief every moment.

You find inner doors you never knew were there

…You would never ask for this, and yet

and you swing them open, not to rid yourself

of the ache, but to grant it full access,

to know the grief completely,

to let it rewrite you, remake you, rebirth you,

to let it teach you what it means

be alive.

-From “Condition” by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Dear Friends,

What lies on the other side of the gates of grief?

The great spiritual and poetic traditions of the world affirm that there are profound gifts of compassion, courage and communion waiting to be gathered.On Saturday, February 26, let me be your guide through the valley of shadows in exploring the alchemical process of Writing Our Way Through Grief. Together, let us be myrrhbearers: bringing the balm of beauty born from a courageous willingness to say yes to the whole of the heart, and out of that, creating a healing circle for all who follow us.

It’s a sliding scale–from nothing to $80. I hope you will join me and the amazing Kayleen Asbo, founder and curator of Mythica Foundation, in this journey toward our common humanity.