Grief, love, and gratitude. That’s the essence of the last six months, the essence of these four poems published today in ONE ART–the first poems I’ve sent out about meeting the loss of my son. Thank you to Mark Danowsky for publishing them on this Twosday (2/22/22), a day that Finn would have celebrated. Poetry has been a saving grace–reading it, writing it, talking about it. Thank you to all of you who read these poems here–you get the first drafts, and I thank you for that. Only one of these poems changed substantively–for those of you who are noticing such things.

For all who love, for all who have lost or will lose a loved one, I hope these poems find resonance. We are not yet done with our loving.

You can find them here on the fabulous ONE ART site.