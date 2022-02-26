





There was that summer

when my record player broke,

the needle always returning

to the first song and playing

the whole record again and again,

through morning, through midnight,

and so George Winston’s Winter into Spring

played all through my summer.

Soft and pensive, each melodic phrase

hung spare in the air as if inviting

revelation or breath

before burbling forward like snowmelt.

How I loved that summer,

every moment of it kissed

with chords shattered into arpeggios,

silences and grace notes.

Sometimes breaking brings a gift

we didn’t know we needed,

the way a broken record player

steeped me for months

in the grace of a melancholic beauty

and made the haunting familiar.

The way a broken heart can bring up

a record of beautiful memories,

one after another, day after day,

and somehow heal us by making a masterpiece

of the wreckage.

