





The way old friends walk together—

that is how it is today with me and grief.

We stop and admire the cloudless sky,

the flight of a hawk. We keep walking.

There isn’t much to say, so we’re quiet.

No bluster. No drama. No striving.

Sometimes we catch a glimpse

of our shadows and wave.

It’s not uphill, we’re not out of breath.

I didn’t know walking with grief

could be like this.

There was a time, I remember, before.

Now, I can’t imagine not feeling close.

When the walk is done,

there’s no need to say goodbye.

I hold out my hand. We go on.

Like this: Like Loading...