He was taller, having grown since his death,

and his hair needed to be washed, but here

he was, in my dream, my son, so at ease

in his body, so warm in his speech,

as if he had come for the sole purpose

of letting me know he is thriving.

We talked about what he wanted

to pass on to his children,

and I melted with relief to learn

he was looking forward to his life.

When we said goodbye, he took me in his arms

and hugged me so long, by morning,

and long after lunch, I forgot

it was a dream.

