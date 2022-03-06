





*How I let myself be carried

for over eight years through rows of peaches,

into playgrounds and preschools

hotel rooms and cars.

*How almost seventeen years

I let myself be drooled on

and scrunched up, sat on, and tossed.

*How I went weeks,

sometimes months,

without being washed.

*How once I was left behind

and thought I’d be lost forever.

*How later, the boy would spread me

across his pillow, carefully tucking

my ends underneath.

*How some nights

when he thought no one else could hear,

he’d cry, and I would hold his tears.

*How I watched as they took almost all

his other things from his room and gave them away.

*How I sat, patiently, on the boy’s mother’s shelf,

for six months without touch.

*How, one day, when the mother

began sleeping with me herself,

I molded myself to her cheek.

*How I received her tears.

*How I tried to summon

his scent for her nose.

*How I let her think it was her holding me

when it was I who was holding her.

