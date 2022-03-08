





The way skin loves the scar

that remakes the skin into itself,

that is the way I love you.

I love you the way I love

driving on dirt backroads,

the way I love walking in the dark—

unsure of where I am,

unsure of where I’m going,

so the slightest movement

requires my whole attention.

I love you, though I am

a barren peach tree

with nothing to offer

but the memory of when

there were peaches, ripe and sweet.

And love is a glove

filled with holes

that still fits.

And love is a fountain

that doesn’t care how many

coins are tossed in for wishes.

I love you the way I love the space

where the cottonwood used to stand—

how the air there will forever be

the place where the cottonwood grew.

I love you the way

the rain barrel loves the rain

that doesn’t fall.

I love you because

not loving you

feels like the worst fate of all.





Like this: Like Loading...