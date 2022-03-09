I count all the Tuesdays, Thursdays

and Saturdays from January to mid-July,

all those days in Florida

when you drove an hour

to dialysis and sat there for hours

as the machines removed toxins

and water from your blood,

then drove an hour home.

I multiply that number times

the number of miles and arrive

at a number that means devotion.

Means grit. A number that means

I will live for you as long as I am able.

Remember, Dad, how no matter

how early you had to rise,

no matter how difficult the drive,

no matter how inefficient the process,

you did it. And every time

you thanked the people

who were keeping you alive.

At the end, when you couldn’t stand,

couldn’t sit, couldn’t lift your own arm,

they took you to dialysis on a stretcher.

When they’d move you,

you’d moan in pain, howl, even,

as they twisted your body

in ways it no longer could twist,

and then, with deep humility,

you’d thank the nurses.

Did you ever see them cry, Dad?

I did. I saw them walk out of the room

into the hall and weep,

so grateful to be thanked

for doing the work that hurts.

Two thousand nine hundred ninety miles.

That was the number for six months.

A number that means life is hard and I want it.

A number that says my body is stopping,

but my love grows.

A number that means, Yes, I will meet you, death.

Butnot yet. Not yet.

*

PS–I want to honor that my mom drove my dad many of these times, and many other times in other cities–and she, in such courageous, humble ways, was devoted to dad’s health and healing.