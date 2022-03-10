

It seems too slow,

this moving toward each other,

toward peace.

The heart is eager for union,

longs for grounding between continents,

longs for connection, for wholeness,

instead of all this fracture.

Do the tectonic plates

remember what it was

to be Pangaea? Can the heart

remember a time before

it was defined by rifting

and brokenness?

I have read that the next supercontinent

will form in 200 million years—

that we’re halfway through

the scattered phase.

Oh, we are so scattered.

They say the pace of the plates

is comparable to the speed

at which our fingernails grow.

Oh, so slow, this coming together.

Yet it happens. It happens.

Let the heart know

what the land knows: It happens.



