

3.14.22



Tonight, instead of serving pie,

I serve the memory of pie—

serve the memory of pumpkins

we grew in the garden

then processed into custard.

Serve the memory of years

we made gluten-free crusts.

Serve the memory of your rhubarb plant

that will rise more robust this spring,

memory of thinly sliced apples,

key limes, lemon merengue,

and all those tart cherries

we harvested together.

I serve the joy we shared

in celebrating a constant

necessary to the geometry of the world.

I serve the thrill in knowing

there is something

both transcendental and infinite,

something death can never touch,

something ubiquitous that defines

the world we inhabit.

And though it is math,

it is no less love,

something that helps us

understand our universe,

something that hints

at the grand design

that amidst great catastrophe

continues to hold it all together.





