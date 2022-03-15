





Because there are no clear instructions,

I follow what rises up in me to do.

I fall deeper into love with you.

I look at old pictures.

I don’t look at old pictures.

I talk about you. I say nothing.

I walk. I sit. I lie in the grass

and let the earth hold me.

I lie on the sidewalk, dissolve

into sky. I cry. I don’t cry.

I ask the world to help me stay open.

I ask again, please, let me feel it all.

I fall deeper in love with the people

still living. I fall deeper in love

with the world that is left—

this world with its spring

and its war and its mornings,

this world with its fruits

that ripen and rot and reseed,

this world that insists

we keep our eyes wide,

this world that opens

when our eyes are closed.

Because there are no clear instructions,

I learn to turn toward the love that is here,

though sometimes what is here is what’s not.

There are infinite ways to do this right.

That is the only way.

