





Grief arrives with an eraser—

not the cute pink kind

at the end of a pencil,

more like the big gray kind

with the fat felt strips

we used on chalk boards—

the kind that didn’t really

get rid of what was there,

just smeared it around

until it was unrecognizable,

the ghost of what was written

still haunting the board.

At first I thought

what was being erased

was the one who was gone.

Then I realized

what’s being erased is me—

whatever I think I know

about love, about life,

about death.

This erasure is nothing

I would have asked for.

But now, lines blurring,

what is infinite in me begins

to recognize itself,

and it’s beautiful—

this spaciousness

I once thought

meant the end.



