





Every day we become

the self we once tried to imagine

but couldn’t. Though we planned

future paths. Though we trained.

Though we took steps. Nothing

can stop us from becoming

exactly who we are. Sometimes

I see the them, the ghosts

of the women I thought I would be—

I pass them in the airport or

see them in restaurants.

Can they see me, too?

I did not know, when I imagined them,

how the path that would come to matter most

would be the path that has heart.

I still can’t see the woman

I will become. But I know how

I will try to find her.

