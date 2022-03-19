





In a city with thirty-thousand restaurants

and three hundred sky scrapers

and thirteen thousand taxis



KC guides us through a garden gate

to the open window

of an old brick church



and greets Father Spencer

in his office. Within a minute

we are sitting in a small paneled room



full of photos and poems

and hands cut out of paper,

and though there are nearly



nine million people

thrumming around us,

for a few quiet moments



his smile makes us feel

as if amidst it all

we count.

