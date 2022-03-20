





And there on the corner

of 43rd and 8th, while sirens

wailed past us and the sun

played hide and seek

behind theaters and high rise hotels,

she told me how, five years

after her husband’s death,

grief has unfolded

into profound tenderness,

how loss has helped her feel

a sense of home in the divine—

and I wished every street corner

in every city

might be so blessed

by conversation,

words that float like incense

through the wailing morning air,

something heady as sweet amber,

sensual as rosemary,

something that infuses

the urban drive

with the woody scent of peace,

something so true it proves

every inch of this scarred earth

is host for the sacred,

and that no matter where we are,

we might find another

who helps us blossom wider

into the shocking flower

of gifts so much greater

than our selves.

