





I hope we remember forever

this trip to New York—

remember the trees in pink bloom

along the High Line in Chelsea,

remember the tiramisu

at Joe G.’s near Carnegie,

remember the reflecting pool

outside the Lincoln Center,

and how the whole city shined

after rain. And I hope we remember

forever the way the man stole my brown hat

when the wind blew it off my head

and he shouted It’s mine, It’s mine, and ran off,

how unsettling it was to be interviewed

by the newspaper of a cult, and

what a bummer it is to have food poisoning

and try to watch a play.

I hope we remember forever the memorial

where the twin towers once stood—

how beautiful the falling water is

and how grave.

This is the way the world is—

so lost and so precious all at once.

Each time something was tough,

I would say to myself, well, no one died.

But you and I know that sometimes

the one we love dies.

And we can bear it.

Not only can we bear it,

we can thrive. We will find beauty

and gravity everywhere we go

and still, we can love this world,

we can love each other,

still we can love, we can love.



