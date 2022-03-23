





If the day is a hinge,

then loss is the hand

that swings the door

so that what I would never choose

becomes my opening.

What I would never choose

becomes the thing

that makes me need to be

a better person.

What I could not choose

becomes the spring board

to devotion.

So let me open.

In this time of broken hope,

love says to me,

Be the yes.

And if you cannot be the yes,

then stop trying anything

and let yourself fall

into to the opening.



