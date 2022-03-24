







I sat in the closet with a microphone and laughed,

spinning golden mirth out of nothing.

I giggled and chuckled and let the laugh grow

like a peony in spring, like the shimmer of a gong

when struck soft and often, like the scent of coffee

that starts in the kitchen but soon infuses every room.

The laugh began stilted, perhaps, but soon I was laughing

with honest glee like a baby amused by its own hand,

laughing like a woman who has lost something precious

and now knows the value of laughing. Laughing like

a weed seed that lands in an irrigated field. Laughing

like dry kindling found by a match.

Laughing like a puddle that expands in a downpour,

like a door that’s picked its own latch. And the laughter

made so much space inside me—as if my inner map

had new boundaries drawn. As if I were released

from some old metal trap. And long after I’d recorded

a long track of laughter, I laughed. Till I cried, I laughed.

