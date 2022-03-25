In Copley Square, off the Green Line, One Block from Trinity Church





I stepped off the train into the subway station,

ran to the news stand to look at candy,

then turned to ask mom, Can we buy it?

Blur of strangers. Thunder of trains.

Voice of man announcing arrivals.

Heart pounding. Heart pounding.

Where is my mother?

Child crying. Stale scent of piss.

Did she leave me?

I ran through the turnstile, then up, up,

up to find sidewalk, taxis, traffic, sirens,

businessmen, tourists, panhandlers,

and the smallness of myself,

a seven-year-old girl alone in a city

a thousand miles from home.

That was when I learned

you could know exactly where you are

on a map and still be lost.

That was when I learned

how desperately the heart

longs to be found.



Like this: Like Loading...