





After skate skiing on groomed track for months,

following only the preset path, today

I wake early enough to ski on the hardened crust

of spring morning snow. Suddenly,

the whole valley is a playground. And

it’s freedom. Freedom to move in any

direction. Freedom to loop or climb or follow

the river. Freedom that seeps into breath, into smile,

into my understanding of what it means to be alive.

And the whole time I skate and pole

and propel myself over snow

I hear an inner refrain from Romans:

And death shall have no dominion.

Not a still small voice, but a resonant boom.

And I, so alive in this sweet slip of time,

know that though my son has died

and my father has died, here I am,

carrying their love, and alive. Alive!

Alive through the winter.

Alive though I grieve. Alive. Alive as I skate

through willows and aspen and wide open white.

Lungs burning, legs striding, heart beating

hard in my chest. I know myself as breath

and return to the wholeness that never left.

Skating across the frozen world, the sparkling crust,

I live into this life that so wants to be lived,

this life that asks everything, everything of us.

