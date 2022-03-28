





Again today

I dig with my teaspoon

into the soil

of sorrow.

It is said

there is healing water

somewhere below.



Perhaps I wished

for a shovel.

Perhaps there was

no shovel to be found.

Perhaps I did find a shovel,

but the work was

too heavy, too hard.



It is not hard

to dig one teaspoon

at a time.

Anyone can do it.

The hole gets wider,

deeper. Soon

it feels like a well.

It is easy work.

It’s the hardest work

I’ve ever done.



I thirst.

Yet what heals us

is not only

the promised water.

What heals is

the work itself,

dry and slow,

one spoonful,

and another spoonful,

and another parched spoonful,

and another.

Like this: Like Loading...