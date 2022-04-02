





I had thought I was already naked.

I had thought I had shed

the mask, the robe, the dress,

the flimsy garments that tease.

I thought I had nothing left

to remove. Then came

slipping out of my laugh.

Taking off my smile.

Dropping my role, my hope.

Losing what I thought I knew.

I could never have said yes to this.

It is happening anyway.

I am less myself, only more.

There is a shawl of compassion, though—

its threads made of sunrise gold.

This. Whoever does the undressing

wraps me now in this.



