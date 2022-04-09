Hi poetry friends,



After I declared the break in sending out poems, I discovered that the poem performed at Carnegie Hall a couple weeks ago will be performed again, and this time live-streamed. So I figured I’d better break my computer fast to let you know! It will be sung by a different choir, sung in a different locale–and it is still the same glorious arrangement by Jeffrey Nytch, still directed by the amazing Elizabeth Swanson. And that is TOMORROW, Sunday, April 10. Free (or pay as you can). Sooooo … I thought I’d let you know, plus two other upcoming events that happen shortly after I am back to daily posting … so a little save the date action!!!

I will have a big bouquet of poems for you soon.

With joy,

Rosemerry

April 10, 7:30 p.m. mountain time

Performance of “Our Birthright”



Rosemerry’s poem “Our Birthright” composed by Jeffrey Nytch, will be sung by the CU University Choir, directed by Elizabeth Swanson. Concert is pay as you can, and can be streamed live on Zoom, https://cupresents.org/performance/1626363332/student-ensemble/cu-choirs/



*



April 19, 6 p.m. mountain time

Earth Words, poetry performance/Q&R for Crested Butte Library

The earth itself is an altar to breakdown, decay,

collapse, demise. And from these infinite violences,

we rise, like trees, we rise.

—Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, “On Earth Day”

In honor of National Poetry Month and Earth Day, Rosemerry will read from her own poems in an exploration of outer landscapes and how they inform our inner landscapes (who we are and how we connect with the world and each other). Free. For more information, contact Taylor Worsham, taylor@gunnisoncountylibraries.org . No need to pre-register. Meeting info below:

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/302136501

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

Access Code: 302-136-501

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://meet.goto.com/install



*



April 20, 6 p.m. mountain time

SAVE THE DATE: REGISTRATION LINK TO COME

Poetry Thoughtshop: Falling in Love with the Broken World

$12 (but ask SHYFT if you need a scholarship)



“The more stuff you love, the happier you will be.”

—Ross Gay, The Book of Delights





How you see the world—the way you meet even the smallest moment—affects everyone and everything in the world around you. The stories you tell yourself and others create the big conversation—what are we doing here? What does it mean to be alive? And practically speaking, how do we change our perspective? Join poet, storyteller and performer Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for a playful, intimate evening of poetry that invites you to fall more deeply in love with yourself, with others, with the moment and the world.



In this 40-minute poetry thoughtshop, poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems from a variety of authors about brokenness, self-compassion, generosity and kindness. She’ll also offer a host of writing prompts to help you write your own poems that explore how you might choose to love the broken world, whether you pick up your pen or not.



This event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, heal trauma, and create connection. SAVE THE DATE: REGISTRATION LINK TO COME





