Hi friends–

I’m back! My husband and daughter and I spent two-weeks in Belize–half in the rainforest and half at the beach–and it was so healing. I know that for some, travel really excites the muse. For me, I tend to be much more prolific at home. Still, every day I wrote one (or more) very short postcard-like poems (i call them haikulings because they look haiku-ish) … and here they are for you. Plus, below that, you’ll find write ups and links for an online reading I will do on Tuesday (poems about the earth for earth day with a Q & R to follow) and an online thoughtshop I will do on Wednesday (other people’s poems about falling in love with the broken world, along with lots of prompts for your own writing.) And now we are officially back to posting daily poems. Hugs to you all–

Rosemerry

Bouquet from Belize





sky as my witness—

while swimming in the jungle river

a white egret lands inside me



*



bright trill of cicada

and creaking of frogs—

even self-doubt shuts up to listen



*



spinning from a strand

of old spider silk—

one dead leaf dances



*



after the downpour

every path in the garden

strewn with petals



*



orange blossoms in my hair—

perfume of goodness to come,

goodness that already is



*



floating through the limestone cave—

practicing again how to meet the world

head first



*



table set for three—

at dinner I face

where your eyes are not



*



in the vast rainforest

somehow it finds my naked leg

the tiniest silver tick



*



climbing the steps

of the ancient Mayan temple—

this awe brief as a lifetime



*



heaven

earth

this day a ladder



*



I wake to hear my daughter

laughing in a dream—

I replay that music till dawn



*



one-note whine of the zipline—

the ohm

of adventure



*



steady pink beacon—

pressing my heart

to the sunrise



*



peddling in beauty

this night

with sand in its toes



*



at the Mayan temple—

this family photo

without you in it



*



two-week vacation—

less like a comma, more

like an open-ended em-dash



*



because you are not here

I find you everywhere—

feather, sky, river, white bunny, my own hand



*



he says, do nah stand

unda da coconut tree—

everywhere I look, coconut trees



*



in turquoise waters near golden sand

I learn again

the only paradise is within



*



grinding the cocoa nibs

into dark paste—

come, love, smell my fingers



*



rocking in the great arms

of the ocean—

wanting to hold the world this way





April 19, 6 p.m. mountain time

Earth Words, poetry performance/Q&R for Crested Butte Library

The earth itself is an altar to breakdown, decay,

collapse, demise. And from these infinite violences,

we rise, like trees, we rise.

—Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, “On Earth Day”

In honor of National Poetry Month and Earth Day, Rosemerry will read from her own poems in an exploration of outer landscapes and how they inform our inner landscapes (who we are and how we connect with the world and each other). Free. For more information, contact Taylor Worsham, taylor@gunnisoncountylibraries.org . No need to pre-register. Meeting info below:

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/302136501

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

Access Code: 302-136-501

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://meet.goto.com/install



*



April 20, 6 p.m. mountain time

Poetry Thoughtshop: Falling in Love with the Broken World

$12 (but ask SHYFT if you need a scholarship)



How you see the world—the way you meet even the smallest moment—affects everyone and everything in the world around you. The stories you tell yourself and others create the big conversation—what are we doing here? What does it mean to be alive? And practically speaking, how do we change our perspective? Join poet, storyteller and performer Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for a playful, intimate evening of poetry that invites you to fall more deeply in love with yourself, with others, with the moment and the world.



In this 40-minute poetry thoughtshop, poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems from a variety of authors about brokenness, self-compassion, generosity and kindness. She’ll also offer a host of writing prompts to help you write your own poems that explore how you might choose to love the broken world, whether you pick up your pen or not.



This event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, heal trauma, and create connection. To register: click here